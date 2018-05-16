Minibus strike irks commuters

Musaib HafizSrinagar:
The strike of Mini Bus Operators Association Dargah Tuesday caused a lot of inconveniences to commuters, who were left high and dry waiting for any sort of transportation.
Witnesses said that a scuffle broke out between the members of Sumo Taxi Union and Mini Bus Operators Association in the morning where after the drivers exchanged blows leading to a scuffle.
Rahila Shafia, a student said, “Students are the worst hit by this strike. A lot of students come from far off areas but when there is no transportation they have nowhere to go.”
“I boarded a Sumo after a long wait of more than an hour today,” she said
The University of Kashmir (KU) staff and students faced enormous problems throughout the day, as the Sumo’s were available but they weren’t enough for the enormous number of passengers.
Soon after the scuffle the Mini Bus Operators Association went on a strike and stopped ferrying passengers till evening. But Sumo service continued on the route
President Mini Bus Operators Association (MBOA), Masarat Ali said, “They are running a mafia. They are illegally boarding passengers from our stand which is unacceptable.”
Ali said a number of times we have approached ministers, Regional Transport Officers to sort out the matter.
“We asked them to give them (Sumo drivers) proper space without troubling us, but nothing positive has happened since then,” he said.
“They are plying illegal service from the route. Their goons attacked us today in which our few members received minor injuries,” he said.
Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) Srinagar, Arif Parvez Shah said, our team reached the spot and called off the strike call given by the Mini Bus Operators Association and re-started the Minibus service on the route
“The matter has been taken up by us. We have asked both the parties to report RTO Srinagar officetomorrow.
President Sumo Taxi Association Hazratbal Aijaz Ahmad Pathan told Rising Kashmir, “They don’t want sumo service to ply on the roads; our livelihood is dependent on it.”
“Every time we have been pressurized not to ply sumo service on this route, we are serving for society and for livelihood,” Pathan said
A senior official at Police station Nigeen confirmed that we are investigating the matter. “We have asked the RTO Srinagar to intervene.”
Hizb, UJC trash report over Salahuddin
Srinagar: Militant outfit Hizbul Mujhadeen trashed the reports that its Chief Syed Salahuddin will be asked to step down. Terming the report as a conspiracy to tarnish the image of Salahuddin, the Hizb Spokesperson Salim Hashmi said this report was in circulation sometime ago and under a well-planned conspiracy it has been floated again.
“This report has been circulated on the behest of Indian agencies. Syed Salahuddin is the head of Hizb and United Jihad Council and there is no truth about the report published by an Indian Daily,” Salim Hashmi told news agency CNS over phone.
“Salahuddin is the life line of both Hizb and UJC who enjoys the popular support of militants and freedom loving people,” he said.
Meanwhile, Secretary General UJC, Sheikh Jameel-ur-Rehman told local newsgathering agency CNS that a conspiracy is being hatched to defame Syed Salahuddin who is a force to reckon with.
Pertinently, an Indian Daily has claimed that due to pressure from United States and militant outfits, Jaish-e-Muhammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba, Syed Salahuddin is under pressure to step down.