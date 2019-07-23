Mines Act: HC directs Secy DIC to appear in person

July 23, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

The High Court has directed Commissioner Secretary to Government, Industries and Commerce Department to appear in person before the Court on 28 August 2019 and inform the Court about the matters regarding the working of the Mines Act, 1952, Mines and Minerals Development Regulations Act 1957 and the Metalliferous Mines Regulations Act 1961.

The division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rashid Ali Dar noted that several violations by all mine owners and failure to ensure the safety protection and rights of the laborers employed for mining activity by the mine owners have been noticed.

The bench remarked that the respondents are unable to inform the Court about the measures which are in place to ensure the safety and security of the workers in the mines as well as the compliances with the statute, rules and regulations.

“There is no clarity even on the issues as to what are the responsibilities of the Centre and the State Authorities,” bench said.

Court observed that none of the reports filed on record discloses any steps taken towards ensuring the compliances with the statutory provisions of the rules and regulations.

The petition filed in 2016 by People’s Forum (NGO) is pending in since the year 2016 in respect of various matters regarding the working of the Mines Act, 1952; Mines and Minerals Development Regulations Act 1957; the Metalliferous Mines Regulations 1961.

The petition has also complained of environmental degradation and the adverse impact on the ecology, landscape and the habitation because of the indiscriminate and illegal mining activity.

Court said that the matter raised in the writ petition is of very serious concern as is manifested from the several orders passed by the Court.

“Let the Commissioner-Secretary to Government, Industries and Commerce Department examine the matters raised in the writ petition as well as the several orders passed, “Court directed.

Court directed the respondents to prepare a checklist delineating the responsibility of the Central and the State Government.

“The measures which are required to be undertaken to ensure strict compliance of the statutory provisions as well as the rules and the regulations; the authorities who are responsible for the same; and the steps taken to ensure the enforcement,” the bench directed.