Millennia 21st century academy organises education leader’s workshop at FWS

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 26:
Foundation World School (FWS), Humhama in collaboration with Millennia 21st century academy, Indonesia organized a workshop on ‘21st Century Education’ for school leaders.
The resource persons for the workshop included Sayed Hyder, CEO Millennia 21st century academy with more than 18 years international expertise to assist and lead clients in achieving their desired outcomes through practical and readily applicable solutions and Mahrukh Bashir, A TED Innovative Educator with over a decade’s international experience in Language Learning and Communication.
The workshop program was conducted with a goal to strengthen the leadership and administrative capacity to be better as an educational leader. The participants in the workshop collaboratively exchanged experiences and expertise to stay ahead of the curve in moving towards the future of education by getting inspired and equipped with modern trends and techniques.
“The workshop aimed to elaborate the need for a revised system of education which is not only student friendly, but comprehensive in nature,” said Sayed Hyder, one of the speakers.
Speaking on the occasion Director FWS said that Foundation World School believes and takes initiatives where other schools and educational institutes can also benefit as it’s a collaborative effort to make a difference in the current education system and preparing our children for challenges of the future.
“Global scenario is changing and education forms the very base of it. Thus, it’s imperative for any school to possess the tools, models and approaches to be successful in 21st century educational system,” he added.
Educational Leaders from different schools participated in the workshop that concluded with participant’s involvement in giving detailed objectives, goals, and tasks needed to implement for effective leadership in education community.