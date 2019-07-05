Milk pasteurization plant Leh to be functional soon: Biswas

July 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Divisional Commissioner Ladakh Saugat Biswas informed that a roadmap has been prepared for making the Milk Pasteurization Plant Leh functional soon.

The Divisional Commissioner was speaking at a meeting which was attended by CEO LAHDC, Leh Avny Lavasa, Chief Animal Husbandry Officer, Deputy Registrar Cooperatives, Assistant Commissioner Development, Exen M&RE PDD, Exen PHE and Executive members of Ladakh Milk Producer’s Cooperative Federation (LMPCF), Leh.

The Divisional Commissioner appreciated the efforts put forth by the district administration in removing major bottlenecks coming in the way of functionalization of pasteurization plant.

On the occasion, Biswas in consultation with the stakeholders finalized the technical and operational measures to be taken for the sustainable functioning of the Plant. The road map of implementation was drawn out and instructions were given for making the plant functional by the July 15, 2019.

He urged the concerned Department to devise a systematic mechanism for streamlining processing, packaging, branding and marketing the pasteurized milk. It was said that Cooperatives and the Animal Husbandry Department will integrate the LMPCF in the supply chain.

Div Com urged the Milk Producers Cooperative Federation to make capital investment in packaging material and its printing and also in certain recurring operational costs. He asserted that uninterrupted functioning of this milk plant is in the overall interest of milk producers of Leh district, and subsequently Kargil too.

Directions were issued to the Engineers of PDD and PHE department to install of 100KV transformer, and bore well at the plant site respectively. ACD Leh was directed to complete the compound wall of the site within three weeks.

CEO LAHDC, Leh assured that training and handholding to the operating staff from the milk cooperatives will be arranged by the district administration.

Later, the Divisional Commissioner also visited the Milk Pasteurization Plant and took stock of the existing machinery and the new cooling infrastructure being put in place.