Milk handlers asked to use dummy products, display boards

April 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Food Safety Commissioner J&K, Dr. Abdul Kabir Dar Monday took a review meeting of the special drives taken by the enforcement teams on milk and milk products across the state.

He said milk and milk products, which are important components of daily consumption, should be handled properly at all levels of its supply chain or kept under proper refrigeration control at any point.

While commenting on the recently concluded Milk Quality Survey in J&K held in collaboration with Vimta Labs Hyderabad, commissioner appreciated the work done of the enforcement staff for carrying such dives for the health safety of consumers.

He impressed upon the enforcement staff to closely monitor the compliance on part of food business operators dealing with the milk and milk products.

Commissioner also appreciated the retailers, wholesalers, milk vendors and other food business operators dealing with processing, sale, storage and transport of milk and milk products for their feedback and showing compliance to the recent advisory issued from the Commissionerate.

He said that it is good to see the shopkeepers following the regulations put-forth by Food Safety Department in handling the milk and milk products.

He however, said that there is a wide need to educate them further in this regard.

He once again emphasized on FBOS to avoid displaying milk and milk products outside their shops in open, as the exposure to light and heat may lead to spoilage of these perishable food items.

Commissioner further recommended use of milk, milk product display boards and dummy dairy products for the retailers, if they necessarily need to display them on their shops.

For this to make practical, he directed the milk processing plants, manufacturers to provide display boards and dummy versions of pouch milk, yoghurt and cottage cheese to the retailers who need it, so that safe and quality milk and milk products are availed by the consumers without compromising business of the FBOs.

This step taken by the Food Safety Commissionerate is envisaged to be quite positive in terms of preserving the dairy products rightly ‘Commissioner Said’.

Pertinent to mention that the Commissionerate of Food Safety J&K has earlier this week issued an advisory on milk and milk products for the awareness of food business operators especially dealing with its processing, sale, storage.