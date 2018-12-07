Military orders

Thursday witnessed yet another warring day along the Line of Control with Indian and Pakistan armies engaged in the cross-LoC barrage that has disturbed peace in the entire region. Srinagar-based spokesperson of Indian army said that a trooper was killed in the LoC firing that started Thursday morning in the Machil Sector of Kupwara. A day before, the armies traded fire in the Uri Sector along the LoC. Past trend suggests that LoC skirmishes escalate whenever political leadership in India and Pakistan are scheduled to meet or talk, for instance in the days before and during UN General Assembly meet. This year, in the month of September when the 73rd session of UNGA has started, the LoC and International Border heated up. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was going to meet Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on the sidelines of the UNGA meet. But the heat on the border thwarted the plans and the talks were called off by Indian government. A year before, when the 72nd UNGA meet was near, LoC and IB heated up with the then state’s chief minister Mehbooba Mufti making repeated calls and requests for peace in the region. After September (2018) it has been quiet for a while, and interestingly when some leaders in India and Pakistan have expressed hope about peace and better ties between India and Pakistan after the ‘historic step’ of opening the Kartarpur corridor, skirmishes along LoC and IB escalate. While the two governments (of India and Pakistan) welcomed the corridor and peace imitative, the seasoned opinion reflected in newspapers in both India and Pakistan went on to give credits to Pakistan’s Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa than Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan. As was pointed out, the peace initiative seemingly had the approval of Bajwa and Pakistan’s political leadership was said to go along with the decision. It forced Pak PM Imran Khan to make a statement that his government and Pak Army were on the same page. If the army chief wished peace, how come there is border flare-up after such a short time? Both sides claim there is unprovoked firing and shelling by the other that prompts them to retaliate. But the disturbing question remains to be answered – why do misadventures happen whenever there is an opportunity to push in for a lasting peace. The governments, political leaderships on either side need to introspect and be sincere to the people. If armies are supposed to make political decisions, then it needs to be admitted. Why keep people in the dark?