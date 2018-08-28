About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Militants trigger IED blast in sout Kashmir's Pulwama

Published at August 28, 2018 10:14 AM 0Comment(s)2046views


Militants trigger IED blast in sout Kashmir

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Militants triggered a powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) targeting an army bulletproof vehicle in the wee hours of Tuesday in south Kashmir district of Pulwama, official sources said.

They said the militants triggered the blast on Armulla-Gadbug road at 3:00am when an armoured vehicle (Casper) 44 RR was passing the area.

They said the vehicle was damaged in the blast.

However, no one was injured, sources said, adding a massive hunt has been launched to nab the militants.

 

Picture used in the story is representational 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top