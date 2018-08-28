Militants trigger IED blast in sout Kashmir's Pulwama

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Militants triggered a powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) targeting an army bulletproof vehicle in the wee hours of Tuesday in south Kashmir district of Pulwama, official sources said.
They said the militants triggered the blast on Armulla-Gadbug road at 3:00am when an armoured vehicle (Casper) 44 RR was passing the area.
They said the vehicle was damaged in the blast.
However, no one was injured, sources said, adding a massive hunt has been launched to nab the militants.
Picture used in the story is representational