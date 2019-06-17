Militants target army vehicle with IED in Pulwama

June 17, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Militants on Monday attempted to blow off an armoured vehicle of army in a village in South Kashmir's Pulwama district.

A police official said that an armoured vehicle of army came under IED in Hargam Arihal village of Pulwama. He added that after the blast militants also fired some gunshots towards the army vehicle.

He said that they were ascertaining if any damage was caused or not.

Local residents informed that they heard huge blast followed by gunshots.

The firing came to halt when this report was filed. Further details awaited.

[Representational Pic]