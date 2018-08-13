Militants strike amid security buildup for Aug 15

• Policeman killed, five forces’ personnel injured in Batamaloo gunfight
• Five militants escape encounter site
Javid AhmadSrinagar, Aug 12:
Three days ahead of the August 15 functions, militants struck in Batamaloo area, killing a Policeman and leaving five forces’ personnel injured while escaping from the scene.
A senior grade constable was killed and five forces’ personnel were injured in the brief gunfight at Deyarwani area of Batamaloo, just a kilometer from the civil secretariat and Police Control Room Srinagar, on Sunday.
The short gunfight took place even as the city is witnessing a massive build up of government forces ahead of the August 15 functions, preparations for which are on.
Police said at around midnight a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched jointly by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of police and paramilitary CRPF in a densely populated Deyarwani area of Batamaloo after receiving credible information about the presence of militants in the area.
Sources said the initial contact was established with militants at around 4 am when the government forces were conducting house-to-house searches.
They said militants indiscriminately fired at the government forces while they were zeroing on in a particular house.
The fire was retaliated, trigging a gunfight, which lasted for a short time.
In the initial burst of fire from militants, five forces personnel sustained injuries, they said.
The injured government forces were evacuated to the hospital for treatment.
However, a Senior Grade Constable, Parvaiz Ahmad, son of Muhammad Abbas of Dandote village in Tehsil Budhal of Rajouri district succumbed to his injuries.
The five forces’ personnel including two policemen and three paramilitary CRPF men were also injured in the gunfight, a senior Police officer said.
“They are stable and undergoing treatment,” he said. “However, the militants gave a slip to the government forces amid darkness.”
Police has registered a case and started investigation into the matter, the Police spokesperson said.
A massive search operation was underway in the area to nab the militants.
This is for the second time within 20 days that militants managed to escape after attacking Police in Batamaloo.
On July 24, a CRPF constable was killed in broad daylight when militants appeared near Fire and Emergency Services headquarters at Batamaloo, a highly sensitive zone in Srinagar.
Additional Director General of Police, Security and Law and Order, Munir Ahmad Khan said it was a group of five militants, who were hiding in a residential house and a militant hideout was busted there.
“When militants were cornered, they opened fire and lobbed grenades at the forces. They managed to escape due to darkness. Two militants were also injured during the exchange of fire while Police detained their two accomplices. They are being interrogated further,” Khan told reporters after the wreath laying ceremony of the slain policeman, Parvaiz Ahmad at District Police Line (DPL) Srinagar.
The ADGP said the arrested accomplices had divulged many things which were not appropriate to be revealed at the moment as the operation was being taken forward.
“Police busted a hideout inside the house recovered ammunition and other material from it,” he said.
Authorities suspended mobile internet services following the anti-militancy operation.
However, the service was later restored.
About the plan of militants coming to Srinagar ahead of August 15, the ADGP Security said, “Militants have been been attempting to make their foothold in Srinagar but Police and CRPF have always foiled their designs.”
On whether militants were moving in other parts of Srinagar or had made entry into the city, the ADGP said, “We can’t say that militant entry has taken place. Srinagar is a big place and militants come from any side — north, central or south Kashmir.”
Batamaloo is a built-up area, highly congested and the forces operated with restraint to avoid any collateral damage, he said.
“The forces displayed high restraint and fired with discipline to avoid collateral damage,” Khan said.
There was no stone pelting from people at the initial stage during the search operation.
However, mild clashes between the government forces and youth erupted after the gunfight in the area.
Meanwhile, the wreath-laying ceremony for slain policeman, Parvaiz Ahmad was held at DPL Srinagar.
Senior civil and police officers paid rich tributes and laid floral wreaths on the mortal remains of Ahmad.
DGP Prisons, ADGP Armed J&K, Director Vigilance J&K, ADGP CID J&K, ADGP Security/L&O/HG, IG CRPF Ops, Joint Director IB J&K, IG BSF Frontier Headquarters, DC Kashmir, IGP Armed Kashmir, IGP Kashmir, Additional Commissioner, IG CRPF Srinagar, BGS OPS 15 Corps, DIG CKR Srinagar, DIG SSB Kashmir/ITBP Srinagar, DC Srinagar, SSP Srinagar, SP PC Srinagar, Commandant IRP 6th Bn, SSP APCR Srinagar and others officers attended the wreath-laying ceremony.