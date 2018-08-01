Militants snatch rifle from cop in Kupwara

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 31:
Suspected militants Tuesday snatched a rifle from a policeman in border district of Kupwara.
Sources said policeman Mohammad Ishaq (belt no. 436) of 4th IRP bn was overpowered by suspected militants near Kandhar area of Maidanpora in Lolab in Kupwara district today.
They said the militants snatched his service rifle (INSAS) and fled away from the spot.
The policeman was part of the deployment for former minister and PDP MLA Abdul Haq Khan's visit in the area.
After the rifle-snatching incident, army and SOG personnel laid siege around the area to nab the attackers. However, no arrests were reported during hour long operation.
A police officer while confirming the rifle snatching, said a massive manhunt has been launched to track down the attackers and recover the police man’s rifle.
It was the first weapon snatching incident in Kupwara. The weapon snatching incidents have so far remained confined to south Kashmir and central Kashmir.
Militant outfit Hizbul Mujhadeen has claimed responsibility of the weapon snatching.
Hizb Operational Spokesperson Burhanuddin told a local news gathering agency CNS that that a group of Hizb militants overpowered a policeman in Kandhar area of Kupwara and snatched his rifle.
He said militants managed to reach their hide-outs safely along with the snatched service rifle.