Militants snatch policeman’s cell phone in Anantnag

Shafat HussainAnantnag
Suspected militants snatched cell phone from a policeman in district Anantnag on Wednesday.
Rising Kashmir has learnt that policeman was deployed at a shrine in Khiram area of the district.
Local informed Rising Kashmir that militants first tried to snatch rifle from the policeman however, he carried no weapon, and instead snatched cell phone from him.
A police official told Rising Kashmir that, “We are investigating the matter as to why militants snatched the cell phone.”
(Pic used in this story is representational)
