About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Militants snatch policeman’s cell phone in Anantnag

Published at February 28, 2018 01:10 PM 0Comment(s)11652views


Militants snatch policeman’s cell phone in Anantnag

Shafat Hussain

Anantnag

Suspected militants snatched cell phone from a policeman in district Anantnag on Wednesday.

Rising Kashmir has learnt that policeman was deployed at a shrine in Khiram area of the district.

Local informed Rising Kashmir that militants first tried to snatch rifle from the policeman however, he carried no weapon, and instead snatched cell phone from him.

A police official told Rising Kashmir that, “We are investigating the matter as to why militants snatched the cell phone.”

(Pic used in this story is representational)

Advertisement

0 Comment(s)

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top