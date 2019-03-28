Militants slain in Shopian gunfight belong to Pulwama

March 28, 2019 | RK Online Desk

The three militants who were killed in a gunfight with government forces at Yawran area of south Kashmir's Shopian district on Thursday was a combined group of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Toiba.

Police spokesman said that based on credible inputs about the presence of militants in Yawran area, a cordon and search operation was launched byforces.

As the searches were going on, the forces were fired upon by the militants, he said.

The fire was retaliated leading to a gunfight in which three militants were killed and the bodies were retrieved from the site of gunfight,the spokesman said.

Later, Kashmir Zone Police tweeted that "it was a combined group of Hizb and LeT militants."

A police official identified the slain militants as Aqib Dar son of Abdul Ahad Dar of Bathnoor, Sajad Ahmad Khanday son of Mohammad Akber Khanday of Bamnoo Rajpora and Basharat Ahmad Mir son of Mohammad Rafiq Mir of Wasoorah in Pulwama.

He said their bodies have been handed over to the respective families for burial.

Police spokesman said there was no collateral damage and incriminating materials along with three AK rifles were recovered from the site of gunfight.

Police has registered a case and initiated investigation in the matter, he said.

(Representational picture)