Militants slain in Pulwama gunfight identified

April 01, 2019 | Javid Sofi

The four militants who were killed in a gunfight with government forces at Lassipora area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday have been identified.

The slain militants are Tawseef Ahmad itoo, resident of Gadbugh Pulwama, Zaffar Ahmad Paul, a resident of Dangerpora Muloo, Aqib Ahmad Kumar, resident of Hillow and Mohammad Shafi Bhat of Sedev in Shopian district.

Earlier, a gunfight broke out between militants and forces at Lassipora in which four militants were killed.

Three troops and a cop were also injured in the gunfight. Their condition is stated to be stable, a police official said.