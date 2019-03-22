Militants slain in Hajin gunfight identified as Pakistanis

March 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police Friday identified the two militants killed in a gunfight with government forces at Hajin town in north Kashmir's Bandipora district as Pakistanis.

A spokesman said that the slain militants were Pakistanis identified as Ali and Hubaib.

"As per the police records, both were affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit," he said. Police said initially the "militants kept two civilians as hostages.

However, forces with the assistance of community members safely rescued one civilian Abdul Hameed a 60 year old man, he said.

The spokesman said another civilian a 12-year-old boy Aatif Mir was kept "hostage by the militants till the end."

He said despite repeated requests by community members and police for his release, Aatif was "brutally killed by the militants and could not be rescued."