Militants set free abducted policemen and their kin

Javid SofiAnantnag, Aug 31:
Militants Friday set free all the abducted people, most of who were the family members of policemen and a few were serving policemen.
A Police official said militants, who had abducted more nine people relatives of policemen and some policemen, have released them.
He said the three abducted kin of policemen, two from Kulgam and one from Pulwama, were set free Friday afternoon while a policemen was set free Thursday night soon after his abduction from Pulwama.
Police said Gowhar Ahmad Malik, brother of DSP, Aijaz Ahmad Malik of Kathpora, Kulgam was released.
They said Muhammad Shafi Mir, son of Abdul Salam Mir of Naman village of Pulwama and Sumar Ahmad Rather, son of Abdul Salam Rather from Yamrach Kulgam too have been set free.
Mir, who is a driver by profession, has a brother working in J&K Police while Rather is the son of a policeman.
Militants abducted the trio from their respective villages Thursday night.
A senior Police official said more than nine abductions were reported from different areas of south Kashmir including Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian, and Pulwama on Thursday night.
An abducted policeman Shabir Ahmad Zargar of Kangan was released soon after his abduction after getting a thrashing.
Sources said Shabir, who was recruited as an SPO and latter promoted as a constable, was posted in Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.
A police official from Shopian informed that two kin of policemen, Yasir Ahmad Bhat, son of ASI Bashir Ahmad Bhat of Wathoo and Adnan Ashraf Shah, the nephew of DSP Muhammad Syed Shah of Tharuna, who were abducted from two different villages of Shopian, were also set free.
Another police official said the two kin of policemen abducted from Arwani area of Anantnag and two kin of policemen abducted from Midoora and Pinglish, Tral too have been released.
Friday evening militants released videos of some abducted policemen and their kin on various social media.
In the videos some of the abducted policemen and their kin were heard making an appeal to higher authorities of Police to not cause any damage to the houses of militants.
“We are locals, if their houses are damaged, there will be reprisals which will make us vulnerable and then we either have to resign or seek protection,” the policemen are heard saying in the videos.
The abductions came after Police detained the kin of three militants, Riyaz Ahmad Naikoo, Lateef Ahmad Dar and Adil Bashir Mir.
Police on Friday released the father of Naikoo, two brothers and father of Dar, and father and uncle of Mir.
The abductions are seen as a reprisal of detaining kin of militants by Police and setting two houses of militant families afire in Shopian allegedly by Army.
However, a Police official said he sees these abductions as a reaction of NIA’s detention of HM chief, Syed Salahuddin’s son, Syed Ahmed Shakeel.