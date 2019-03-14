Militants, separatist didn’t respond to our peace initiatives: Mehbooba

March 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

‘NIA spread its web in Kashmir during Omar’s rule’

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief and former Chief Minster Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday said she left no stone unturned in persisting the peace initiatives during her two years rule in the State but militants and separatist didn’t respond positively to her peace calls.

“I tried everything possible to ensure peace in the state during my tenure but peace initiatives were not taken positively by militants and separatists,” Mehbooba said while addressing party workers convention, here.

She said she convinced BJP government in Delhi for one month ceasefire but militants continued with their activities. “I convinced BJP to send their representatives (MPs) to separatists but they didn’t open their doors. Even I persuaded BJP to send interlocutor (Cabinet Secretary rank) to initiate parleys but none from separatists met him”.

“What I could have done when they did not respond? I did everything for peace initiatives but these were not responded properly,” Mehbooba said.

Referring to PDP-BJP “Agenda of Alliance’, she said, “The AoA did not allow BJP to tinker with Article 370, 35 A or persecution of separatists”.

“It took Mufti Sayeed two months to think over alliance with the rightwing party. Everything was written and signed by both parties after a consensus only for betterment of people and the state,” she said.

Mehbooba revealed that there was a consensus that Modi would continue Indo-Pak parleys as initiated by Vajpayee, cross-LoC roads would be opened and talks initiated with all stakeholders but time didn’t allow Mufti Sayed to do it. “PDP during 2014 early elections sought 44 seats from the people but we get only 25 forcing us to ally with BJP”

“Cases against all the youth booked from 2008 to 2017 were withdrawn during my government,” he said.

Mehbooba claimed that BJP was keen to ban Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), arrest Imams and launch crackdown on Hurriyat leaders during their coalition government but she prevented them from doing so.

“The BJP wanted to carry out NIA raids on Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Syed Ali Geelani and other separatists as well but my government was against any such move,” she said.

The PDP president said it was during the Omar Abdullah-led government when NIA spread their “web” in Kashmir.

Asserting that Government of India (GoI) was using Kashmir as “election fodder”, she said whenever there is election time in India, Kashmir comes in the limelight.

“Kashmir is the land of ill-fated people. Be it congress government, which used Afzal Guru during elections or BJP government, which is using Pulwama attack for polls, Kashmir and Kashmiris are being misused during the election time,” she said.

PDP leaders Abdul Haq Khan, Qayoom Wani and Nizamudin Bhat also spoke on the occasion.