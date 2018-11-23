Militants posing at Ghanta Ghar: Pictures photo-shopped, says ADGP

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Nov 23:
Pictures of a Hizb-ul-Mujahideen militant, posing under the twilight at historic Ghanta Ghar in Lal Chowk, Srinagar, have gone viral on social media.
The photographs, whose authenticity was questioned by police, were purportedly released by Hizb or its Over Ground Workers on WhatsApp and Facebook on Thursday night. Since then the pictures have gone viral on social media platform in Kashmir.
In one of the photograph, a militant code named Abu Hanzallah is seemingly wearing bullet proof under olive green Hoodie.
If the pictures turn out to be original, it raises concerns over capability of militants roam around highly secured city centre, which remains under constant surveillance of forces.
General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Army's Srinagar-based 15 Corps, Lt General AK Bhatt said authenticity of the pictures was being verified.
“It is not confirmed yet. Police is ascertaining whether the pictures are real or photo-shopped. But wherever the militants are, we will kill them,” GoC told reporters in Baramulla today.
A police officer said the picture was not original as its background doesn’t match with the current setting of the location.
Additional Director General of Police, law and order and Security, Munir Ahmad Khan told Rising Kashmir that the pictures—showing militant at Lal Chowk—are “clearly photo-shopped.”
“You should see the place yourself and check whether the background (of pictures) matches or not. And if militants come (to Srinagar), there are CCTV cameras installed. Can’t they be caught in cameras,” he said.
Khan, however, didn’t deny movement of 3-4 militants in Srinagar.
“The militant pictures are photo-shopped. But we are still verifying the pictures. As of now they don’t seem original,” he said.
The pictures were circulated days after the militant group had “challenged” forces to stop them from holding a meeting in Srinagar on November 21.
In a letter issued in the name of Muhammad Bin Qasim, field operational commander of HM, the militant group had claimed that it would hold its command council meeting in Srinagar.
ADGP Khan said issuing a letter was not a difficult work for militants.
“It is a psychological war militants were playing in Kashmir. Several measures are being taken to tackle this (phenomenon). Whatever necessary, we are doing it,” he said.
During the 1990s, militants convening meetings in sensitive areas was usual.
