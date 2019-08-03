Militants planning to attack Amarnath yatra: GoC

August 03, 2019 06:00:00 | Javid Ahmad

US made sniper rifle, Pak-made mine recovered along yatra route

The Pakistani militants were planning to attack the Amarnath yatra in Kashmir even as the pilgrimage has remained peaceful so far, General Officer Commanding (GoC) of Srinagar-based 15 Corps, Lt General KJS Dhillon said on Friday.

The top army officer said that from the last there to four days there were specific and confirmed intelligence inputs about attempts being made by Pakistani militants to disrupt the ongoing Amarnath yatra.

“Based on the inputs, an extensive searches of both the routes (Pahalgam and Baltal), highways, and foot track that lead to the cave were carried out. The searches are still underway,” Dhillon told reporters at a press conference here.

He said during the search operation, a US made sniper rifle M24 and Pakistan-made anti-personnel mine was also recovered from the yatra route.

“This all indicates that Pakistan army is involved in militancy in Kashmir but it will not be tolerated,” he said.

About the security situation in the hinterland, Dhillon said that militant leadership of Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashker-e-Toiba, Ansar Gazwat-ul-Hind and Jaish-e-Mohammad, has been the main target of forces.

“In the last seven months the forces have been able to kill most of the top leadership,” he said.

Pointing out the series of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attacks including 14 February Pulwama attack that left 40 CRPF men dead, Banihal blast, and IED blast in June at Arhihal Pulwama and others, the GoC said the IED “activities by militants were on increase in the valley.”

“The threat of IEDs is more pronounced and it is being corroborated by the type of IED material captured and type of IED expert militants who were killed in the recent past including Munna Lahori, who was an IED expert,” the senior army officer said.

He said that all these were an indication that Pakistan was desperate to disrupt peace in Kashmir valley and asserted that forces will not allow this to happen.

“Designs of Pakistan and its army will be foiled. Nobody can disrupt peace in Kashmir,” Dhillon said.

The Chinar corps commander was flanked by Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh, Inspector General of Police Kashmir zone, Sawayam Prakash Pani and Additional Director General CRPF Zulfikar Hassan in the presser.

Pani said the IED threat has been a very important factor this year as more than ten serious IED attempts were made by militants at different places in the valley primarily in south Kashmir’s Pulwama and Shopian districts.

“Now the trend is shifting to other districts in south Kashmir,” he said.

IGP Kashmir said that Pakistani militants like Munna, Kamran and Usman were involved in IED type attacks in Kashmir.

“At least five modules which were involved in making such IEDs were busted. We have also seen that these explosive are stolen from different places and we are taking strong step in this regard,” he said adding that government has moved in to regulate the explosives. “We are working on these modules,” he said.

Hassan said that in-spite of threats, the Amarnath yatra has been peaceful so far as more than 3 lakh yatris paid visit to the cave.

“The trend of IEDs is a serious threat, however, the forces will handle,” he said.

On dealing with the threats posed by IED, Dhillon said there were various mechanisms of initiation of IEDs like manual wire-controlled IEDs, remote control IEDs, time controlled IEDs and temperature controlled-IEDs.

“Since these mechanisms are coming up as an advancement to the previous mechanism, we have also enhanced the capabilities in terms of acquisition of new methods and technology to counter and destroy the IEDs,” he said.

The Chinar Corps commander said that the IED threat or strategy from militants was becoming more prominent than earlier.

The top army officer said that they have conducted an in-depth analysis of militancy in Kashmir in last 18 months.

Dhillon said, the analysis suggested that 83 percent of the youth, who picked up “weapons, have had record of stone pelting in the Valley.”

He said that today’s stone pelters are tomorrow’s militants.

The analysis of last 18 months suggest that 7 percent militants were killed in ten days duration after they joined militancy while nine percent militants got killed in period of a month after they joined militant ranks, he said.

Similarly, Dhillon said that 17 percent militants were killed in three-months period after they picked up weapons while 36 percent of militants were killed in six month period after choosing militancy and 64 percent militants were killed within a years duration after their joining into militancy.

“This is a shelf life of a militant.”

Dilbagh Singh said that the number of surviving militant leaders is very limited now as the forces have killed some of the militants all together.

“Just one or two militants of AGH are left, Al-Badr is almost decimated, and overall number of active militants has come down in the valley while number of active militants in Jammu region is eight after the surrender of one militant in Kishtwar couple of days ago,” Singh said.

He said the second target of forces has been militant support network, because of which militancy thrives and survives in the State, and large number of Over Ground Workers were detained and arrested.

Besides action was also taken against the organizations like Jamaat-e-Islami and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front as their leaders and activists were booked under various sections of law, the DGP said.

He said that the security grid was fully geared up to take care of all the “challenges while the law and order situation and militancy is under control in Jammu region.”

Making a fresh appeal to militants to lay down arms and return to mainstream, Singh said that the earlier appeals made a difference as many of them returned to mainstream.

DGP said that all efforts would continue to ensure peaceful atmosphere in the valley.

About the situation on the Line of Control (LoC), Dhillon said that it was under control and very much peaceful as of now, however, the infiltration attempts were being made regularly by Pakistani militants.

“We have been having regular contacts on the LoC,” he said.

On 30 July, three militants were killed while trying to infiltrate in Gurez sector and Pakistan army resorted to artillery fire, however, the troops replied in a befitting manner, he said

“In case they attempt it again, it will be repelled in better manner than the previous time,” Dhillon said.

He said as per the intelligence reports, the militants were staying at launch pads in Pakistan administered Kashmir and they were attempting to infiltrate via Kashmir, Poonch and Rajouri sectors and Jammu to Pathankote sectors.

“Infiltration attempts are being made but they are being thwarted,” he said.

DGP Singh said the borders have witnessed heightened activity but a strong anti-infiltration grid was in place to foil any infiltration attempt by militants.

“The militants made numbers infiltration bids in Jammu and Kashmir sectors but most of them were thwarted,” he said.