Militants loot bank, snatch rifle from security guard

PTISrinagar, Aug 03:
Militants Friday snatched the rifle from a security guard and looted cash from a bank in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
The militants barged into Jammu and Kashmir Bank's branch at Kapran in the south Kashmir district this afternoon, a police spokesman said.
He said they looted some cash from the branch and also snatched a 12-bore rifle from the guard employed there.
A police party has reached the spot and further details were awaited, the spokesman said.