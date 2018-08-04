About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Militants loot bank, snatch rifle from security guard

PTI

Srinagar, Aug 03:

Militants Friday snatched the rifle from a security guard and looted cash from a bank in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
The militants barged into Jammu and Kashmir Bank's branch at Kapran in the south Kashmir district this afternoon, a police spokesman said.
He said they looted some cash from the branch and also snatched a 12-bore rifle from the guard employed there.
A police party has reached the spot and further details were awaited, the spokesman said.

