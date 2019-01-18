Militants lob grenade at CRPF party in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Suspected militants lobbed a grenade towards CRPF party near Ghanta Ghar in Lal Chowk, Srinagar on Friday afternoon.
However, no no loss of life or injury was reported in the attack.
Soon after the grenade blast, forces rushed to spot. However, the suspected militants managed to flee from the scene.
This was second grenade attack on a forces party in Srinagar in past two days.
On Thursday, three policemen were injured in a grenade blast at Rajbagh area of the city.
(Representational picture)