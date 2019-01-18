About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Militants lob grenade at CRPF party in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk

Published at January 18, 2019 02:31 PM 0Comment(s)1119views


Militants lob grenade at CRPF party in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Suspected militants lobbed a grenade towards CRPF party near Ghanta Ghar in Lal Chowk, Srinagar on Friday afternoon.

However, no no loss of life or injury was reported in the attack.

Soon after the grenade blast, forces rushed to spot. However, the suspected militants managed to flee from the scene.  

This was second grenade attack on a forces party in Srinagar in past two days. 

On Thursday, three policemen were injured in a grenade blast at Rajbagh area of the city.  

 

(Representational picture) 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top