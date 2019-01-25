About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Militants lob grenade at CRPF bunker in Sopore

Published at January 25, 2019 07:51 PM 0Comment(s)1008views


Noor ul Haq

Sopore
Suspected militants on Friday evening lobbed a hand grenade towards a CRPF bunker in Sopore town of north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
 
A CRPF official said that suspected militants lobbed a hand grenade towards a CRPF bunker situated near SBI Sopore at around 7:00  in the evening. 
 
“The grenade missed the target and exploded on roadside with a bang. No one was injured in the blast,” he said.
 
While talking to Rising Kashmir, SSP Sopore Javid Iqbal said that an explosion took place in Sopore main market on Friday evening. 
 
“There was an explosion but we are ascertaining what kind of blast it was. However no one was injured in the blast,” SSP Sopore said. 
 
Soon after the blast, whole area was cordoned off by the government forces and a search to nab the attackers was launched in the area. 
