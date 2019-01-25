Militants lob grenade at CRPF bunker in Sopore

Get - On the Play Store.
Suspected militants on Friday evening lobbed a hand grenade towards a CRPF bunker in Sopore town of north Kashmir's Baramulla district. A CRPF official said that suspected militants lobbed a hand grenade towards a CRPF bunker situated near SBI Sopore at around 7:00 in the e...More
JKLF chief Mohammad Yasin Malik was on Friday arrested in the summer capital, Srinagar, on the eve of Republic day. A JKLF spokesperson said that a police party raided Abi Guzar office of Malik on Friday and detained him. “Malik was lodged in Kothi Bagh Police Station...More
The CPI(M) announced on Friday that it would would protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill across the country on February 4. The CPI(M) Politburo appealed to all parties, groups and citizens who believe in the unity and diversity of the country and the common basis ...More
At least two persons were injured in grenade explosion near police post General bus stand Anantnag in south Kashmir on Friday afternoon. Reports said suspected militants hurled a grenade towards the police post which exploded with a big bang. Witnesses said that a policeman ...More
Chairman Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday questioned the silence of human rights organisations for not standing for the rights of political prisoners languishing in various jails across India. Addressing the Friday congregation at historic Jama Masjid, M...More
The Pakistan government has added a new clause in the mini budget to allow tax authorities to settle the undeclared foreign assets of tax evaders, drawing strong criticism from netizens amid the row over Prime Minister Imran Khan's sister owing undeclared properties abroad. ...More
Hitting out at the Lok Sabha Speaker over her comment that ‘Priyanka Gandhi Vadra entered into politics as Congress President Rahil Gandhi needed his sister's help’, National Conference (NC) Vice President and former chief minister Omar Abdullah asked ‘Sumi...More
Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association on Friday supported the shutdown call on January 26 by Joint Resistance Leadership. In a statement, the Bar Association also expressed serious concern on “continued violation of basic human rights, democratic and political ...More
Five fresh landslides Friday hit the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, which remained closed for the fifth consecutive day, leaving 1,500 vehicles stranded at different places, officials said. There were fresh landslides on the highway at Gangroo, Ramsoo, Pantiyal and Anokhi ...More
More than 1,000 Kashmir-bound passengers are stranded here at General Bus Stand and other parts of the city as Jammu-Srinagar highway remained closed for the fifth consecutive day due to snowfall on Friday. “Over 1000 passengers from Kashmir, including the labourers go...More
A man died and seven others including a policeman were injured in two separate accidents in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, the police said Friday. A person died and four others were injured when their car skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge on Ramban-Gool...More
The world’s problems are “more and more integrated” but the response to them is increasingly “fragmented” and “dysfunctional”, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Thursday, in an appeal for governments and other part...More
Venezuela’s powerful military high command threw its weight behind President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday as opposition leader Juan Guaido pressed a direct challenge to his authority with the backing of the United States and key Latin American allies. Defence Minister Vl...More
Jammu and Kashmir police cop among three persons were injured when a shooting stone hit them in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir. “An Assistant Sub-Inspector of traffic police and two civilians suffered injuries on Thursday evening after they were hit by shooting ...More
Celebrity designer Rohit Bal will be presenting his collection titled "Guldastah" at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort edition in collaboration with sustainable fashion label - Ushai Silai. The collection, an ode to the magnificent beauty of flowers of the Valley, has be...More
The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the constitutional validity of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). A bench headed by Justice R F Nariman said they have upheld the constitutional validity "in its entirety". The court, however, said that related parties in the act s...More
A complete shutdown is being observed in north Kashmir's Baramulla town on Friday for the second consecutive day against the killing of three local Lashkar-e-Toiba militants in a gunfight. All shops, business establishments and educational institutes are shut, while traffic...More
Srinagar city and other parts of Valley received a fresh light snowfall on Friday. The Meteorological department has forecast improvment in weather conditions for next few days. The minimum temperature in Srinagar was recorded minus 1.3 degrees Celsius, while Pahalgam reco...More
The Srinagar-Jammu highway remained closed on Friday for the fifth consecutive day due to landslides in Ramban district. Reports said fresh snowfall has occurred on both sides of the Jawahar Tunnel today. The incessant rains along the highway triggered landslides at Gagroo...More
