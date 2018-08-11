About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Rafiabad Encounter

Militants killed were foreigners, belonged to LeT: Army

Noor ul Haq

Baramulla, Aug 10:

 Army on Friday said the five militants killed in upper reaches of Rafiabad during two-day gunfight were all foreigners and belonged to Lashkar-e-Toiba.
Addressing a press conference at Pohrupeth Handwara, Commander 7 Sector Brigadier Dharam Raj Rai said the analysis of weapons and other items revered from five militants killing in gunfight in upper reaches of Rafiabad suggest that the group belonged to Lashkar-e-Toiba.
He said four AK-47 rifles, one pistol and other ammunition and incriminating material was recovered from the site of encounter.
“The militants had probably infiltrated recently from across the LoC,” Brig Rai said.
He said on August 5, army had jointly launched searches in the upper reaches of Rafiabad forests based on human intelligence about presence of militants there.
“On August 7, intelligence inputs suggested presence of militants in general area of Lidder, Panzal following which a cordon and search operation was launched by army's 32 RR and 9 Para in the area. On August 8, militants fired on troops and fire was returned. In the initial gunfight, an army man was injured and he was evacuated to hospital by helicopter. During the ensuing gunfight, five militants were killed,” the brigadier said.
The over 24 hour long gunbattle between militants and army in Dooniwari forests of Rafiabad ended on Thursday with killing of five militants.

 

 

