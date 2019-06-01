Militants killed in Tral gunfight were associated with JeM: Police

June 01, 2019 | RK Online Desk

The two militants who were killed in a gunfight with forces at Midoora area of Tral on Friday were affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit, Police said on Saturday.

According to police spokesman the killed militants were identified as Yawar Ahmad Najar of Darganie Gund Tral and Umar from Pakistan.

"They were affiliated with JeM and were wanted by law for their complicity in a series of crimes including attack on forces establishments and civilian atrocities," the spokesman said.