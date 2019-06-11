Militants killed in Shopian gunfight were inspired by IS ideology: Police

June 11, 2019 | RK Online Desk

The two militants who were killed in a gunfight with government forces at Awneera area of South Kashmir's Shopian district on Tuesday were inspired by Islamic State ideology, Police said.

Police spokesman said that the two killed militants were identified as Sayar Ahmad Bhat of Yaripora Kulgam and Shakir Ahmad Wagay of Awneera Shopian.

"As per police records both militants were inspired by IS ideology. They were wanted by law for their complicity in crimes including attack on security establishments," the spokesman said.