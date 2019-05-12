Militants killed in Shopian gunfight identified

May 12, 2019 | Javid Sofi

The two militants who were killed in a pre-dawn gunfight with government forces in south Kashmir's Shopian district were identified as residents of Kulgam district.

The slain militants are Aadil Bashir Wani, resident of Waripora DH Pora Kulgam and Javaid Ahmad Bhat, resident of Redwani Qaimoh Kulgam, an official said.

The duo were killed in a gunfight with forces at Sitapora village of the district and were associated with Lashkar-e-Toiba outfit, he said.