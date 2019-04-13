Militants killed in Shopian gunfight identified

April 13, 2019 | Javid Sofi

The two militants who were killed in a brief gunfight with government forces at Guhand village of Shopian on Saturday have been identified.

The killed militants are Shahijahan Mir alias Umer Khitab son of Abdul Hamid Mir of Amshipora Shopian and Abid Hussain Wagay son of Abdul Hamid Wagay of Rawalpora Shopian.

Shahjahan had joined militant ranks on 24 September of 2017 while Abid had joined militant ranks on 04 September of 2018.