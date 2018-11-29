Militants killed in Khrew gunfight identified

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The two militants killed in a gunfight with government forces at Sharshali village in Khrew area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday have been identified.
The slain militants are Adnan Ahmad Lone alias Uqaab son of Ghulam Mohammad Lone resident of Braw Bandina, Awantipora and Adil Bilal Bhat alias Umair Al-Hizbi son of Bilal Ahmad Bhat resident of Malangpora, Pulwama. Both were associated with Hizb-ul-Mujahideen outfit.
As reported earlier a pre dawn cordon and search operation (CASO) was launched jointly by Police, Army and paramilitary CRPF after receiving intelligence inputs about the presence of militants at Sharshali village of Khew.
As the searches were going on, police said the search party was fired upon by the militants.
The government forces retaliated, triggering a gunfight in which two militants were were killed.