Militants killed in Bijbehara gunfight identified

The two militants who were killed in a gunfight with government forces in south Kashmir's Bijbehara town have been identified.
According to Police, the slain militants are Safder Amin Bhat, 25, son of Mohammad Amin, a resident of Zirpara Bijbehara and Burhan Ahmad Ganie, 25, alias Saifullah son of Ghulam Mohammad Ganie, a resident of Malipora Hablish in Kulgam district.
The slain militants were affiliated with Hizb-ul-Mujahideen outfit. Bhat, a 9th class pass, had joined militant ranks on 12 May in 2017, a police official said.
He said before joining militancy on 24 May 2018 Ganie, was pursuing a Bachelor of Physiotherapy degree.
The duo militants were killed in a gunfight with government forces in Bijbehara following a cordon and search operation in the area.
An AK rifle and one SLR rifle was recovered from the site of gunfight, the police official said.
