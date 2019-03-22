Militants killed in Baramulla gunfight identified

March 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police Friday identified the two slain militants who were killed in a gunfight with government forces at Kalantara Payeen in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday.

The slain militants have been identified as Aamir Rasool of Sopore and a Pakistani, whose actual name was not known.

As per police records, the slain duo were affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit.

Police spokesman said they were wanted by law for their complicity in a series of crimes including attack on security establishments. Several cases were registered against them, he said.

"Arms and ammunition including AK 47 rifles were recovered from the site of encounter. All these materials have been taken in the case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other cases," Police spokesman said.