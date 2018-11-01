Militants killed Baramulla Hurriyat activist: Police tells SHRC

‘Booked under PSA, slain activist played active role in 2016 unrest’
Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Oct 31:
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday informed that the Hurriyat activist of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district has played an active role in 2016 unrest and was shot dead by militants this year on October 08.
This information was revealed by the police to State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) in connection with the killing of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat activist Hakim-ul-Rehman Sultani in Bomai area of Sopore.
Police said, “on 08-09-2018 at about 1235 hours, Police station Bomai received information through reliable sources that militants fired upon one Hakim- Ur-Rehman Sultani Alias Hakim Peer S/o Late Mufti Nazimu-ud-Din Sultani R/o Reshipora Bomai by their illegal weapons with the result he got critically injured.”
In a reply to SHRC notice, police also stated that after the commission of a crime, militants fled away from the spot and the injured has been evacuated to hospital by the locals.
“However, the injured person succumbed to his injuries during treatment at SDH Sopore,” Police said.
The Commission was also informed that on receipt of the information case FIR No 70/2018 under section 307 RPC 7/27 A. Act was registered in Police Station Bomai and investigation taken up. “During the investigation, Police party headed by SHO Bomai rushed to SDH Sopore, prepared injury memo.”
“He has remained affiliated with Congress political party since 2002 to 2008, then got affiliated with Hurriyat (G) and remained as its Tehsil president for Zainageer Sopore. The deceased has played an active role in the unrest 2016 and is involved in the ‘many’ cases,” Police told SHRC.
In a police reply, it was also mentioned that the deceased was detained under the provisions of Public Safety Act (PSA) by the orders of District Magistrate Baramulla order issued under No 231/ DMB / PSA / 2017 dated 13-01 2017 and was lodged in District jail Kupwara from 19-01 2017 to 19-01-2018.
Police also maintains that after releasing from PSA, he was arrested in case FIR No 72/2016 and then in case FIR No 83/2016 of police station Bomai. Finally, subject (deceased) was bailed out from custody on 05-06-2018. Since then he was at his Home.
Mentioning the educational background of the deceased Hakim-Ur-Rehman Sultani, police said he was aged of about of 43 years, education qualification of B.sc.
The petition of the case was filed by the chairman of International Forum for Justice (IFJ) Ahsan Untoo.
The reply reads that during investigation section 302 RPC has been invoked in the case. During the investigation, Incharge Officer (I/O) has prepared a site plan, recorded the statement of witnesses.
“During investigation carried out so far involvement of ‘militants’ including Liyaqat Ahmad lone, Abdul Majeed Mir, Abdul Gani Khaja and Furqan Rashid Lone has been established in the commission of a crime,” Police said.
The respondent also informed SHRC that among the four militants Liyaqat Ahmad Lone and Furqan Rashid were killed in an ‘encounter’ at Guloora Handwara on 11-09-2018, while another militant Abdul Majeed Mir among them was killed in an encounter at Nowpora Tujjar Sharief on 25-09-2018.
“Efforts are on to identify /nab the other accused militant involved in the commission of a crime,” reads a police reply.
