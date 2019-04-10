Militants in Pak frightened after Balakot strikes: PM

April 10, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Asserting a strong government at the Delhi was imperative for a strong India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said the Balakot air strikes have created a fear among the militants and those in power in Pakistan were getting nightmares.

Addressing an election rally here, Modi asked people to vote after thinking, to bring a strong government in the country.

"You can dedicate your first votes to brave soldiers who laid down their lives for the country, for getting house to a poor, for free healthcare for poor, for getting water to farmers land. your first vote should go for getting Mudra loanto some one who may be friend of yours," he said.

He said in this Lok Sabha elections people have to choose not only an MP or Prime Minister, but a strong government for a strong India. "Only a strong government can take firm decisions for the benefit of the country."

Citing how a strong government functions, Modi referred to the Balakot air strike in response to the Pulwama strike that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF men in Jammu and Kashmir.

"There was a time five years ago, when Pakistan's militants used to attack us and Pakistan used to threaten us. Our troops used to seek permission for action, but the government then sat in fear."

"This Chowkidar (watchman) has changed the situation. Now if there is fear, it is on the other side of the border. People sitting in power there are getting different types of nightmares...terrorists are frightened after Balakot attack," he said.

He said the whole world stood with India, but "our Mahamilavati dal here" (Congress-JDS), was condemning Modi instead of Pakistan.





