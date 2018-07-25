About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Militants hurl grenade in Pulwama, no one injured

Published at July 25, 2018 04:39 PM


Agencies

Srinagar

Unidentified militants lobbed a grenade at security forces on Wednesday in main Pulwama town in south Kashmir, official sources said.

However, the grenade missed the target and exploded outside.

“No one was injured in the attack,” they said, adding the militants managed to escape from the spot during the chaos created due to the explosion.

The hand grenade was hurled towards a guard post, manned by CRPF, outside state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) office in Pulwama town.

