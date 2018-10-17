Militants hurl grenade at Pattan police checkpoint, DySp injured

Noor ul HaqBaramulla
Suspected militants Wednesday hurled a hand grenade at a police checkpoint at Pattan in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
Reports said that suspected militants were travelling in a passenger vehicle when they hurled a grenade towards a police party, manning a checkpoint at Pattan.
A police official said a deputy superintendent of police received splinter injuries in the attack.
He said that whole area was cordoned off to nab the attackers while investigation was also started.