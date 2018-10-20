Militants, govt forces exchange fire during CASO in Pulwama's Pathan

Javid SofiPulwama
Intense firing was reported from Pulwama district’s Pathan area on Saturday when it was under Cordon and Search Operation launched by the government forces.
Residents of Pathan said that they heard a blast which was followed by intense firing. The locals said that there is panic in the area.
A police official said militants who were hiding in the village fired upon the search party which was retaliated. He said there was exchange of fire between forces and militants. The police official further said they are ascertaining the details.
[Representational pic]