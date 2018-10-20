About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Militants, govt forces exchange fire during CASO in Pulwama's Pathan

Published at October 20, 2018 06:27 PM 0Comment(s)3546views


Militants, govt forces exchange fire during CASO in Pulwama

Javid Sofi

Pulwama

Intense firing was reported from Pulwama district’s Pathan area on Saturday when it was under Cordon and Search Operation launched by the government forces.   

Residents of Pathan said that they heard a blast which was followed by intense firing. The locals said that there is panic in the area.

A police official said militants who were hiding in the village fired upon the search party which was retaliated. He said there was exchange of fire between forces and militants. The police official further said they are ascertaining the details.

[Representational pic]

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top