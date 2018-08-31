About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Militants, forces victimising each other’s families highly condemnable: Mehbooba

Published at August 31, 2018 12:40 PM 0Comment(s)1497views


Agencies

Srinagar
Asserting that militants and government forces victimising each other’s families is highly condemnable, Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said it marks a new low in our situation.
 
Mehbooba said families shouldn’t become casualties and made to suffer for something they have little control over.
 
 
Families shouldn’t become casualties and made to suffer for something they have little control over,” Ms Mufti wrote on micro-blogging site Twitter.
 
 
Family members of 10 policemen, including some officers, have been kidnapped after militants raided the residences of various cops in south Kashmir last night. (UNI)
