Militants, forces exchange gunfire in Kokernag

March 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Militants and government forces exchanged gunfire in Tangpawa village of Kokernag in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday.

An official said forces launched a cordon and search operation in Tangpawa village following inputs about presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the cordon was being laid in the area the hiding militants opened fire on forces.

There was a brief exchange of gunfire between militants and forces in the area, said a police official.

He said the search operation was underway.

Further details awaited.