About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Militants fire on police party in Sopore

Published at July 19, 2018 12:14 PM 0Comment(s)4038views


Militants fire on police party in Sopore

Noor Ul Haq

Sopore

Suspected militants fired upon a police party at Bypass road Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday morning.

A police official told Rising Kashmir that bike borne militants fired upon a police party near famous shrine of Sufi Saint Ahad Bab on bypass road of Sopore.

However, there were no reports of any injury or loss of life.

Police said that additional forces were deployed in the area following some VIP movement in the area.

After firing few rounds on the police party, the bike borne militants escaped from the scene, Sopore police said. 

Government forces have cordoned off the area to nab the attackers.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top