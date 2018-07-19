Militants fire on police party in Sopore

Noor Ul HaqSopore
Suspected militants fired upon a police party at Bypass road Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday morning.
A police official told Rising Kashmir that bike borne militants fired upon a police party near famous shrine of Sufi Saint Ahad Bab on bypass road of Sopore.
However, there were no reports of any injury or loss of life.
Police said that additional forces were deployed in the area following some VIP movement in the area.
After firing few rounds on the police party, the bike borne militants escaped from the scene, Sopore police said.
Government forces have cordoned off the area to nab the attackers.