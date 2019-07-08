Militants facing 'leadership crisis': Rajnath

July 08, 2019 | Press Trust of India

There is a "crisis of leadership and resources" among militants in Jammu and Kashmir and the government forces have kept the "ultras" under check, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Rajya Sabha on Monday.



Replying to supplementaries during the Question Hour, the minister said an NIA probe is on into the February 14 Pulwama attack.



"Once the probe is over, only then can an answer in this regard be given by the Home Ministry," he informed the House after members asked if there was any intelligence or security lapse in the suicide attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.



"In Jammu and Kashmir, our security forces are maintaining best coordination between the Army, central armed forces, JK Police and intelligence," Singh told Rajya Sabha.