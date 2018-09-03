Militants escape cordon, 18 injured in Shopian clashes

Javid SofiShopian, Sep 02:
Around 18 people were injured in clashes which between youth and government forces soon after a brief gunfight in Laddi village in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday.
A Police official said Laddi village in Imam Sahab area was cordoned off after receiving inputs about the presence of some militants at around 6 am.
“As the cordon was being laid, the hiding militants opened indiscriminate fire which was retaliated triggering a brief exchange of fire between sides,” he said. “After the initial contact was lost with militants, no fresh contact reestablished.”
Police said the militants managed to escape after the exchange of fire.
Soon after the news spread that two to three militants were trapped in Laddi village, youth started moving near the gunfight site and pelted stones at government forces who fired teargas canisters and pellets to disperse them.
Locals said many youth were injured in the clashes.
Authorities at district hospital Shopian said they received 13 injured.
“Three persons with pellet injuries in eye were shifted to Srinagar for treatment,” they said. “Eight others with pellet injuries were treated at the hospital and discharged.”
The hospital authorities said three persons, who were injured after stumbling, were treated and discharged.
Officials said four injured were admitted at Public Health Centre Zanapora and one at Public Health Centre D K Pora.
“One person with an eye injury was referred to Srinagar and four cases were treated at the hospitals," they said.
The locals said two house owners Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat and Muhammad Yousuf Wani were detained by the government forces while they were retreating from the gunfight site.
A Police official said the duo had been sought for questioning.
Clashes between youth and government forces were also reported from Karimabad village of Pulwama which during a nocturnal cordon and search operation.