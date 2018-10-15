Militants decamp with two weapons from retired police officer's residence in Budgam

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Militants Sunday night decamped with two weapons from a retired police officer's residence in central Kashmir's Budgam district.
Reports said the militants barged into the house of retired superintendent of police (SP), Ghulam Mohd Gurezi at Gopalpora area of Chadoora and overpowered the policemen in the guard room.
The militants, reports said, fled away along with two carbine rifles and four magazines.
Meanwhile, police has taken cognizance of the incident and began investigation.
(Representational picture)