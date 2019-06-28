Militant’s body recovered from Bijbehara

June 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Body of an active militant was recovered from the orchards in Bijbehara area of district Anantnag while another injured militant was arrested by a joint team of Police and forces from the area, a police spokesman said.

He said the slain militant has been identified as Adil Dass from Waghama Bijbehara.

“Body of the slain militant has been handed over to the family members after completion of the medico-legal formalities,” the spokesman said.

Moreover the injured militant has been identified as Arif Hussain Bhat of Fathepora Larkipora Anantnag.

He has been taken into custody and admitted to hospital, where he is being administered medical treatment.