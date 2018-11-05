Militants behind killing of BJP leader, his brother in Kishtwar: Governor

Syed Amjad ShahJammu
Governor Satya Paul Malik Monday said that militants were behind the killing of BJP leader and his brother in Kishtwar district.
The Governor said the killing of BJP State secretary leader Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit Parihar was an act of militants.
“We have identified those involved in the killing. We could not sleep entire night apprehending something could not happen in sensitive areas,” Malik said while taking to reporters soon after taking guard of honour at civil Secretariat Jammu.
“Thankfully, people from two community behaved responsibly,” he said.
Governor said the killing of Parihar brothers was “out of frustration because Pakistan was frustrated on successful municipal polls’ in the State.
"Militants were under pressure from Pakistan to carry out something in Jammu and Kashmir after peaceful ULB polls were conducted successfully,” he said.
Anil and his brother Ajit were killed when when they were moving towards their home in Kishtwar town on last Thursday.
Governor commended government forces for their role in peaceful conduct of elections in the state.
Governor said that the incidents of stone pelting have dropped while militant recruitment has reduced in the Valley.