Militants attempt to blow up army vehicle in Shopian

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sept 16:
Militants made an attempt to blow up an army’s armoured vehicle in Heff village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district during the preceding night.
A police official said militants triggered a powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast at Heff village in Shopian during the night when armoured vehicle of army’s 44 Rashtria Rifles was passing through the area.
"Soon after the blast, militants also fired from automatic weapons towards the army vehicle," he said.
The official said there was no damage to army vehicle or casualties in the militant attack.
After carrying out the attack, militants escaped from the area.
The police official said army, police and CRPF men immediately launched a cordon and search operation in the village to track down the militants responsible for the attack.
However, no arrests were reported during nearly two hours long operation.
The armoured vehicles of army, police and CRPF conduct night patrolling in volatile areas of south Kashmir to prevent movement of militants during the night.
The militants of Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad are active in Shopian.