Militants attack separatist leader’s residence, police post at Charar-e-Shareef shrine

2 cops dead, two weapons snatched
Javid Ahmad/ Sameer Showkin LoneSrinagar, Feb 25:
Two policemen were killed in attacks on the residence of Hurriyat (M) executive member Fazal Haq Qureshi and a police post near the shrine of Sheikh Noor-ud-Din Noorani in the Chrar-e-Shareef area.
Unidentified militants late evening shot dead a policeman who was guarding the house of Hurriyat leader at Bilal Colony Soura. The slain policeman was identified as Farooq Ahmad Yatoo of Chadoora Budgam. After hit by bullets, Farooq was rushed to SKIMS in a critical condition where he succumbed to injuries. Militants reportedly decamped with the service rifle of the policeman before escaping from the site.
Inspector general of police Kashmir, Swayam Prakash Pani, confirmed that the policeman was guarding the Hurriyat leader’s house. “Yes he was guarding the house of Hurriyat leader,” Pani said.
He said that there were no further details about the attack and police was investigating the incident. “The preliminary investigation is going on,” Pani said.
Fazal is a patron of People's Political Front, which is a key constituent of Hurriyat Conference led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. It is the second attack on Qureshi’s residence in the last nine years. Qureshi survived an assassination bid in December 2009, when unidentified gunmen fired at him at his residence in Soura. The attack left him badly wounded.
Senior leader of Qureshi’s People's Political Front and its chairman Mussadiq Adil said that the “attack was not aimed at Qureshi”. “This latest attack was not on Qureshi sahab. It was attack on his guards,” Adil told Rising Kashmir.
“There is a room at his residence where his (Qureshi’s) security guards put up. Yesterday there was checking around these rooms by the officials of police department. And they directed these guards that whenever they stand for duty outside, they should carry weapons with them. It is the first time the guard took the weapon along and was attacked,” Adil said.
Hurriyat (M) Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said People's Political Front is a key constituent of Hurriyat (M). “Qureshi sahab is represented in our executive council by his party leader Mussadiq Adil,” Mirwaiz said.
Meanwhile a group of militants attacked a police post near the shrine of revered sufi saint Sheikh Noor-ud-Din Noorani in the Chrar-e-Shareef area of Budgam this afternoon killing a policeman, police said.
At Char-i-Shareef, according to a senior police officer, the militant attack took place around 1:15 pm on a sentry post guarding the shrine.
About the Char-i-Shareef attack, Pani said police have seized a vehicle which carried the militants to the village. “We have seized the vehicle in which militants had come and Police is tracking the owner of the vehicle,” he said.
He said in the attack a selection grade constable, Kultar Singh suffered bullet injuries and was immediately evacuated to army’s 92 base hospital in Srinagar for treatment. Kultar, who hailed from Samba district of Jammu, however, succumbed to his injuries. He was part of 13 battalion of Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police.
Soon after the incident, forces cordoned off the area and launched a manhunt to nab the attackers. However, no one was arrested. Police have started investigations to identity the attackers and “to ascertain the militant organisation they belong to.”
On the outfit which carried out the attack, Superintendent of Police Budgam, Tejinder Singh said, “We are verifying it.”
The militants also decamped with the slain cop’s rifle before fleeing from the spot, Tejinder confirmed to Rising Kashmir. This is a first rifle stanching incident taking place in this year.
Kultar’s last moments were captured in video, circulated on social media. In the 1: 20-minute video, Kultar is seen having fallen on the ground and heard saying that he was hit by two bullets. “They (militants) were two and escaped with rifle,” he is heard saying in the video.
After picking him up, a local youth is also seen in the video taking him for medical help.
The 14th-century shrine is one of the most revered one and was built as a tribute to Hazrat Sheikh Noor-Ud-Din Wali. After the original structures of the shrine gutted during a militant siege in March 1995, it was rebuilt later.
The Chrar-e-Shareef borders south Kashmir’s Pulwama district—one of the areas which remains a hotbed of militancy in Kashmir.
