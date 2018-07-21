About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Militants attack security forces party in Anantnag

Published at July 21, 2018


Press Trust of India

Srinagar

Militants today attacked a team of security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir by opening fire, but the attack was repulsed by them, police said.

 The militants attacked the security forces by opening fire upon them at the Bamzoo area of Mattan in south Kashmir district, a police official said.

He said the attack was repulsed by the forces and there are no reports of injuries yet.

The official said a search operation has been launched to nab the attackers.

 

Picture used in this story is representational

