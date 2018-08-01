About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Militants attack security forces during CASO in Shopian

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Militants attacked security force personnel when a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched in south Kashmir district of Shopian.

Official sources said that following specific information about presence of militants, a joint team of Special Operations Group (SOG) of state police, Army andCRPF, launched a CASO in village Checkswalan in Shopian on Wednesday.

However, when security forces were cordoning off the area, militants opened fire with automatic weapons on them.
“Security forces retaliated ensuing in a brief exchange of fire,” they said.

More details are awaited, they added.

 

Picture used in the story is representational 

