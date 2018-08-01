Militants attack security forces during CASO in Shopian

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Militants attacked security force personnel when a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched in south Kashmir district of Shopian.
Official sources said that following specific information about presence of militants, a joint team of Special Operations Group (SOG) of state police, Army andCRPF, launched a CASO in village Checkswalan in Shopian on Wednesday.
However, when security forces were cordoning off the area, militants opened fire with automatic weapons on them.
“Security forces retaliated ensuing in a brief exchange of fire,” they said.
More details are awaited, they added.
