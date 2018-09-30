Militants attack Police station Shopian, policeman killed, his rifle taken

Javid SofiShopian
A policeman was killed after militants attacked police station in Shopian in south Kashmir early morning on Sunday.
A police official said that militants indiscriminately fired on Police station and a sentry was injured in the attack.
The injured cop was shifted to District Hospital Shopian where he succumbed to his injuries.
The slain cop has been identified as Saqib Mohiuddin Mir of Karewa Manloo in Shopian.
Initial reports said militants also decamped with the slain cop’s service rifle after carrying out the attack.