About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Militants attack Police station Shopian, policeman killed, his rifle taken

Published at September 30, 2018 09:01 AM 0Comment(s)2028views


Militants attack Police station Shopian, policeman killed, his rifle taken

Javid Sofi

Shopian

A policeman was killed after militants attacked police station in Shopian in south Kashmir early morning on Sunday.

A police official said that militants indiscriminately fired on Police station and a sentry was injured in the attack.

The injured cop was shifted to District Hospital Shopian where he succumbed to his injuries. 

The slain cop has been identified as Saqib Mohiuddin Mir of Karewa Manloo in Shopian.

Initial reports said militants also decamped with the slain cop’s service rifle after carrying out the attack.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top