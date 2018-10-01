Militants attack police station, Policeman killed

Javid SofiShopian, Sep 30:
A Policeman was killed in a militant attack on a police station in south Kashmir’s Shopian district Sunday morning.
Police said militants on Sunday at around 6:30 am attacked the police station in Shopian town and critically injured a policeman who was on guard at the police station.
They said the injured policeman was shifted to district hospital Shopian where he succumbed to his injuries.
Police said after carrying out the attack, militants fled with service rifle of the policeman from the spot.
The killed policeman was identified as Saqib Mir of Karewa Malnoo village of Shopian.
A police statement said militants fired indiscriminately at the police station in Shopian, which was returned.
After performing lego-medical formalities, the body of the slain policeman was taken to District Police Lines Shopian were a wreath-laying ceremony led by DIG South Kashmir was held for him.
Later, the policeman was buried in the village graveyard at Malnoo.
Eyewitnesses said hundreds of people participated in the funeral prayers of the slain policeman.
Saqib had joined J&K Police in 2017 and was posted at his home district 14 days ago after passing out from the training centre at Awantipora.
He is survived by two elder brothers and five sisters besides his parents.
Saqib is the 8th policeman killed by militants in Shopian district in past two months.
On August 29, militants shot dead four policemen in Bongam area of Shopian and again on September 21 three policemen from Shopian were abducted from their homes and then shot dead, triggering a wave of fear, forcing dozens of SPOs to announce resignations through social media and in local Masjids.