Militants attack police post in north Kashmir

Noor Ul HaqSrinagar
Militants hurled a hand grenade at a police post in Watergam area of Rafiabad, in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday evening.
Police told Rising Kashmir that the grenade exploded on the road side without causing any damage.
A police official told Rising Kashmir that few bike borne militants lobbed a hand grenade at the Watergam police post in Rafiabad, at around 9:30 which exploded with a loud bang.
The explosion created fear in the area.
He said that there was no damage caused in the explosion.
The police official said that taking advantage of the darkness escaped from the spot.