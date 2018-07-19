About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Militants attack police post in north Kashmir

Published at July 19, 2018 10:47 AM 0Comment(s)4314views


Militants attack police post in north Kashmir

Noor Ul Haq

Srinagar

Militants hurled a hand grenade at a police post in Watergam area of Rafiabad, in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday evening.

Police told Rising Kashmir that the grenade exploded on the road side without causing any damage.

A police official told Rising Kashmir that few bike borne militants lobbed a hand grenade at the Watergam police post in Rafiabad, at around 9:30 which exploded with a loud bang.

The explosion created fear in the area.

He said that there was no damage caused in the explosion.

The police official said that taking advantage of the darkness escaped from the spot.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top