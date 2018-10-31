Militants attack Cong leader’s house in Shopian

Rising Kashmir NewsShopian, Oct 30:
Militants Tuesday evening attacked a police picket guarding the residence of senior Congress leader in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.
A police official said that militants lobbed a grenade and fired from automatic weapons towards the police picket in residence of Congress leader Mohammad Shafi Banday at Bonbazar area of Shopian in the evening.
He said the militants fired for few minutes towards the police picket and fled from the scene.
The official said policemen also retaliated.
“There were no immediate reports of any injury or damage to property in the militant attack,” he said.
After the attack, police, CRPF and army men laid siege around the area and launched combing and search operation to track down the militants responsible for the attack. However, no arrests were reported.
Earlier, on July 27 this year, militants had decamped with three rifles from policemen guarding Banday’s residence.